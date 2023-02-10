My Salary History
As discussed in the blog post announcing this page, this is the history of my salary and compensation changes, including bonuses.
You may also be interested in reading my post Lessons learned since posting my salary history publicly.
I've broken this down into the:
- Updated salary amounts
- Bonus amounts
- Stock amounts
- Increments themselves that make up a salary increase
It may be worth looking at my CV to see what work was required as part of the different roles.
|Date
|Amount (£)
|Description
|Company
|Level
|Location
|Role
|2022-04-25
|90000.00
|Hiring salary
|Deliveroo
|L5
|Remote
|Senior Software Engineer
|9000.00
|Starting bonus
|Deliveroo
|L5
|Remote
|21400
|Stock
|Deliveroo
|L5
|Remote
|2021-10-18
|69000.00
|Hiring salary
|The Cabinet Office
|Grade 7
|London
|Tech Lead - Senior Software Engineer
|54700.00
|Base salary
|The Cabinet Office
|Grade 7
|London
|14300.00
|DDAT allowance
|The Cabinet Office
|Grade 7
|London
|2021-09-13
|62370.00
|Updated salary
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|Tech Lead - Senior Software Engineer
|5670.00
|Competitive increase
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|2021-07-25
|56700.00
|Competitive increase
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|1530.90
|Competitive increase
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|2021-02-07
|2215.57
|Corporate bonus
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|4185.25
|Corporate bonus
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|55169.10
|Competitive increase
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|2627.10
|Competitive increase
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|2020-07-26
|52542.00
|Updated salary
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|5629.50
|Promotion - top-up to start of next band
|Capital One
|Principal Associate
|Nottingham
|Senior Engineer within a team, supporting the Tech Lead
|2020-01-26
|46912.50
|Updated salary
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|Mid-level Software Engineer, stretching into Senior Engineer responsibilities
|1912.50
|Merit increase
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|5550.00
|Corporate bonus
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|2019-01-27
|45000.00
|Updated salary
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|1416.46
|Merit
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|1583.54
|Competitive increase
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|2019-01-27
|3426.30
|Corporate bonus
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|399.45
|Corporate bonus
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|2018-01-28
|42000.00
|Updated salary
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|Mid-level Software Engineer, coaching junior engineers
|148.00
|Promotion - top-up to start of next band
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|5794.91
|Merit
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|3863.27
|Competitive increase?
|Capital One
|Senior Associate
|Nottingham
|2017-01-29
|32193.92
|Updated salary
|Capital One
|Associate
|Nottingham
|193.92
|Merit increase
|Capital One
|Associate
|Nottingham
|2017-01-29
|800.00
|Corporate bonus
|Capital One
|Associate
|Nottingham
|2016-09-12
|32000.00
|Starting salary
|Capital One
|Associate
|Nottingham
|Graduate Software Engineer
|5000.00
|Starting bonus
|Capital One
|Associate
|Nottingham
|2014-07-01
|14500.00
|Starting salary
|Intel
|Placement Year Student
|Reading
|Placement Year Student - Appication Engineer