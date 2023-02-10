CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0

My Salary History

As discussed in the blog post announcing this page, this is the history of my salary and compensation changes, including bonuses.

You may also be interested in reading my post Lessons learned since posting my salary history publicly.

I've broken this down into the:

  • Updated salary amounts
  • Bonus amounts
  • Stock amounts
  • Increments themselves that make up a salary increase

It may be worth looking at my CV to see what work was required as part of the different roles.

DateAmount (£)DescriptionCompanyLevelLocationRole
2022-04-2590000.00Hiring salaryDeliverooL5RemoteSenior Software Engineer
9000.00Starting bonusDeliverooL5Remote
21400StockDeliverooL5Remote
2021-10-1869000.00Hiring salaryThe Cabinet OfficeGrade 7LondonTech Lead - Senior Software Engineer
54700.00Base salaryThe Cabinet OfficeGrade 7London
14300.00DDAT allowanceThe Cabinet OfficeGrade 7London
2021-09-1362370.00Updated salaryCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottinghamTech Lead - Senior Software Engineer
5670.00Competitive increaseCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottingham
2021-07-2556700.00Competitive increaseCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottingham
1530.90Competitive increaseCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottingham
2021-02-072215.57Corporate bonusCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottingham
4185.25Corporate bonusCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottingham
55169.10Competitive increaseCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottingham
2627.10Competitive increaseCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottingham
2020-07-2652542.00Updated salaryCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottingham
5629.50Promotion - top-up to start of next bandCapital OnePrincipal AssociateNottinghamSenior Engineer within a team, supporting the Tech Lead
2020-01-2646912.50Updated salaryCapital OneSenior AssociateNottinghamMid-level Software Engineer, stretching into Senior Engineer responsibilities
1912.50Merit increaseCapital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
5550.00Corporate bonusCapital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
2019-01-2745000.00Updated salaryCapital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
1416.46MeritCapital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
1583.54Competitive increaseCapital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
2019-01-273426.30Corporate bonusCapital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
399.45Corporate bonusCapital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
2018-01-2842000.00Updated salaryCapital OneSenior AssociateNottinghamMid-level Software Engineer, coaching junior engineers
148.00Promotion - top-up to start of next bandCapital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
5794.91MeritCapital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
3863.27Competitive increase?Capital OneSenior AssociateNottingham
2017-01-2932193.92Updated salaryCapital OneAssociateNottingham
193.92Merit increaseCapital OneAssociateNottingham
2017-01-29800.00Corporate bonusCapital OneAssociateNottingham
2016-09-1232000.00Starting salaryCapital OneAssociateNottinghamGraduate Software Engineer
5000.00Starting bonusCapital OneAssociateNottingham
2014-07-0114500.00Starting salaryIntelPlacement Year StudentReadingPlacement Year Student - Appication Engineer