Fri, 10 Feb 2023 09:10:30 UTC

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0

My Salary History

As discussed in the blog post announcing this page, this is the history of my salary and compensation changes, including bonuses.

I've broken this down into the:

Updated salary

Bonus

Stock

amounts Increments themselves that make up a salary increase

It may be worth looking at my CV to see what work was required as part of the different roles.